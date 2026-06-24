Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: U.N. Initiative Sets Sail Amid Conflict

A new U.N. scheme allows ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz due to conflict to sail through, providing relief for over 11,000 seafarers on hundreds of vessels. Utilizing temporary tracks, this initiative arose after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, promoting maritime safety and easing congestion in the Gulf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ships Have Begun Sailing Through The Strait Of Hormuz Under A New Scheme By The Uns Shipping Agency To Evacuate Vessels Trapped There By The Conflict | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:48 IST
Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: U.N. Initiative Sets Sail Amid Conflict
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In a significant development, ships have started traversing the Strait of Hormuz under a new initiative led by the United Nations' shipping agency. This scheme aims to evacuate vessels marooned by ongoing conflicts, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced on Tuesday that the initiative will allow hundreds of ships, with approximately 11,000 seafarers, to navigate the waters. Some vessels have already commenced their journey under the plan, although details of these vessels remain undisclosed, according to an IMO spokesperson.

Recent reports indicate an uptick in maritime activity in the Strait, with over 25 ships traversing daily, compared to 10-11 before the conflict's repercussions intensified. The IMO's plan is not without challenges, as the central sections remain fraught with risks. Safety and security measures are prioritized via two temporary tracks for navigation through contested waters.

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