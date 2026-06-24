Strong Investor Interest in IRFC's Offer for Sale Boosts Stake Sale

On the first day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) Offer for Sale (OFS), there was remarkable investor enthusiasm, resulting in the issue being oversubscribed 1.86 times. Consequently, the government opted to exercise the green shoe option, as announced by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The government's decision, aiming to sell up to a 2 percent stake in IRFC via the OFS route, is part of a broader disinvestment strategy. Under the offer, the government initially planned to divest 1 percent of its equity, with the flexibility to offload an additional 1 percent based on investor demand. This move was prompted by the strong response from investors.

An Offer for Sale is a transparent mechanism utilized by company promoters to sell shares on stock exchanges. Within this framework, the IRFC stake sale supports both institutional and retail bidders. Despite this financial activity, IRFC shares experienced a decline, closing at Rs 92.50 per share on NSE, a drop of over 6 percent. Retail investors and employees are set to participate in the bidding process on June 25.