Tragedy Strikes: Kolkata Godown Collapse Claims Five Lives

A tragedy unfolded in Kolkata's Taratala area when an under-construction godown collapsed, raising the death toll to five as of Wednesday. Twenty individuals sustained injuries, with two critically placed in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit, while 18 are reported to be out of life-threatening danger.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the injured at SSKM Hospital, said, “The death toll stands at five. A total of 20 people are injured, with two in ICCU and the other 18 out of danger.” The collapse occurred at 12:07 pm near Brace Bridge, prompting rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities, who initiated operations at 12:45 pm.

Chief Minister Adhikari indicated potential irregularities in the construction plan approved in January 2026, hinting at a wrong plan sanction. Expressing deep sorrow, he promised government support for the victims' families. Meanwhile, a coordinated rescue operation is ongoing, with Minister of State Dr Indranil Khan overseeing the efforts on-site.