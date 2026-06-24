Tragedy Strikes: Kolkata Godown Collapse Claims Five Lives

A collapse at a Kolkata godown construction site resulted in five deaths and 20 injuries. Rescue efforts continue as officials investigate potential construction plan irregularities. West Bengal Chief Minister extends condolences and oversees operations at the tragedy site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Kolkata Godown Collapse Claims Five Lives
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the site after an under-construction godown shed collapsed in Taratala, Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Kolkata's Taratala area when an under-construction godown collapsed, raising the death toll to five as of Wednesday. Twenty individuals sustained injuries, with two critically placed in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit, while 18 are reported to be out of life-threatening danger.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the injured at SSKM Hospital, said, “The death toll stands at five. A total of 20 people are injured, with two in ICCU and the other 18 out of danger.” The collapse occurred at 12:07 pm near Brace Bridge, prompting rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities, who initiated operations at 12:45 pm.

Chief Minister Adhikari indicated potential irregularities in the construction plan approved in January 2026, hinting at a wrong plan sanction. Expressing deep sorrow, he promised government support for the victims' families. Meanwhile, a coordinated rescue operation is ongoing, with Minister of State Dr Indranil Khan overseeing the efforts on-site.

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