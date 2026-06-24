Twisted Love: The Shocking Murder Behind Lonavala's Scenic Fort

Police in Lonavala are investigating the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal, revealing a potential conspiracy involving prime suspect Siya Goyal. Under familial pressure to marry Agrawal, Goyal, allegedly conspiring with Chetan Chaudhary, is suspected of orchestrating his murder at Lohagad Fort after a series of failed attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:42 IST
Twisted Love: The Shocking Murder Behind Lonavala's Scenic Fort
Alleged accused Siya Goyal (Right) and Chetan Chaudhary (left) (Photo/Pune Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lonavala Rural Police are delving into the chilling alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal, with suspicions centered on prime accused Siya Goyal. Officials disclosed that Goyal, reportedly under familial pressure to marry Agrawal, was not ready for marriage at this stage.

Investigations reveal that Goyal allegedly developed a close bond with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary following a meeting at a Diwali party last year. The duo reportedly engaged in regular communication, discussing strategies against Agrawal.

On May 31, Siya and Ketan's visit to Lohagad Fort allegedly marked the first contemplation of harm. Police suspect an attempt on June 14, described later by Goyal as an accident involving a snake, adds to a pattern of planned conduct. Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly discussed executing the murder plan at a cafe before the incident. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026