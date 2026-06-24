Twisted Love: The Shocking Murder Behind Lonavala's Scenic Fort

Lonavala Rural Police are delving into the chilling alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal, with suspicions centered on prime accused Siya Goyal. Officials disclosed that Goyal, reportedly under familial pressure to marry Agrawal, was not ready for marriage at this stage.

Investigations reveal that Goyal allegedly developed a close bond with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary following a meeting at a Diwali party last year. The duo reportedly engaged in regular communication, discussing strategies against Agrawal.

On May 31, Siya and Ketan's visit to Lohagad Fort allegedly marked the first contemplation of harm. Police suspect an attempt on June 14, described later by Goyal as an accident involving a snake, adds to a pattern of planned conduct. Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly discussed executing the murder plan at a cafe before the incident. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.