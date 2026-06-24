Constitutional Clash: Czech President Gains Seat at NATO Summit

The Czech Constitutional Court Ordered The Government On Wednesday To Allow President Petr Pavel To Attend The Nato Summit In Turkey Next Month

The Czech Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of President Petr Pavel, compelling the government to include him in the Czech delegation for the NATO summit in Turkey next month. This injunction came after Pavel claimed his powers were being restricted by Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government.

Traditionally, presidents have led such delegations, but Babis argued the government needed autonomy in setting foreign policies, particularly related to NATO spending. The court's decision mandates an immediate update to NATO about Pavel's participation.

The ruling highlights the ongoing friction between President Pavel, who has pro-NATO and pro-EU stances, and the populist government led by Babis. The decision underscores the constitutional balance of power between the Czech presidency and government, with further court findings expected later on this issue.