Afreximbank Report Highlights Africa’s Economic Resilience

Africa demonstrated strong economic resilience in 2025 despite rising geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and slowing global growth, according to the latest African Trade Report released by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). The 2026 edition of the report, titled "Leveraging Geopolitics for Trade and Industrialisation in Global Africa," examines how changing global trade patterns are creating both risks and opportunities for African economies.

According to the report, global economic growth slowed to 3.4% in 2025 and is expected to ease further to 3.1% in 2026. Against that backdrop, Africa's real GDP growth accelerated from 3.4% in 2024 to 4.5% in 2025, outperforming the global average and reflecting improving economic fundamentals across the continent. Africa's merchandise trade also recorded solid growth, expanding by 6.1% to approximately US$1.5 trillion. Inflation across the continent declined significantly from 21.6% in 2024 to 13.1% in 2025, supported by policy reforms, improved macroeconomic management and interventions by development finance institutions.

Geopolitical shifts create new opportunities for industrialisation

Afreximbank said the restructuring of global trade and production networks presents a unique opportunity for Africa to strengthen its position in the world economy. Dr Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research and Trade Intelligence at Afreximbank, said the continent stands at a pivotal moment as geopolitical tensions reshape international commerce.

He argued that Africa can use these shifts to build stronger regional value chains, expand industrial capacity and develop a more competitive and inclusive economic model. The report notes that global supply chains are increasingly moving towards diversification and resilience, creating opportunities for emerging production hubs. African countries that strengthen manufacturing capabilities and regional integration could benefit from these changing trade dynamics.

Trade finance gap remains a major obstacle

The report's key concern is Africa's trade finance gap, estimated at approximately US$74 billion in 2025. Limited access to foreign exchange, declining correspondent banking relationships and financing constraints continue to restrict trade expansion and industrial development.

The report also highlights ongoing disruptions to global shipping routes and logistics networks, which have increased transportation costs and lengthened delivery times. These challenges are particularly difficult for economies that remain dependent on imported inputs and external markets.

To address these issues, Afreximbank recommends accelerating implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), expanding the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and strengthening transport and logistics infrastructure.

The report also emphasises the growing importance of African financial institutions in supporting economic resilience. Afreximbank disbursed US$17.5 billion in 2024 and is working towards doubling intra-African trade finance by 2026.

According to the report, sustained investment in industrialisation, trade finance, infrastructure and digital payment systems will be essential if Africa is to convert current geopolitical shifts into long-term economic growth and shared prosperity.

The bank argues that the continent now faces a critical opportunity to deepen integration, strengthen self-reliance and build a more resilient trade ecosystem capable of competing in an increasingly fragmented global economy.