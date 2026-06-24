Uganda to Showcase Mining Opportunities at African Mining Week

Uganda is set to showcase its growing mining sector and investment opportunities at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 as the country pursues ambitious plans to expand its economy over the next decade. The conference, scheduled to take place in Cape Town from 14 to 16 October 2026, will feature a dedicated Uganda Country Spotlight aimed at connecting the country's mining industry with international investors, financiers and technology partners.

The event comes as Uganda advances its Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, which seeks to increase the size of the economy from $59.3 billion to $500 billion by 2040. Government officials are expected to use the platform to present reforms designed to strengthen the investment climate and highlight opportunities across the mining value chain.

Regulatory reforms aim to strengthen investor confidence

A key focus of Uganda's participation will be the proposed Mining and Minerals (Amendment) Bill 2026, which aims to improve investor protections, streamline licensing procedures and expand local participation in the sector. The reforms are also intended to increase mining's contribution to national economic growth while creating a more predictable and efficient regulatory environment.

Ugandan authorities are expected to engage with potential investors on new incentives, simplified licensing processes and upcoming exploration opportunities. The country is currently preparing for its 2026/27 oil and mineral exploration licensing round, which is expected to open new greenfield investment opportunities across several mineral-rich regions.

Critical minerals and gold sector expansion in focus

The Uganda Country Spotlight will place significant emphasis on critical minerals that are increasingly important to global industrial and energy transition supply chains.

Investment opportunities in cobalt, copper, iron ore, graphite and rare earth minerals are expected to feature prominently during discussions.

Uganda sees these resources as key drivers of its goal of sustaining annual economic growth of around 8% through 2030.

The country's gold sector is also undergoing major transformation through efforts to formalise and industrialise production. Artisanal and small-scale miners currently account for about 90% of Uganda's gold output, making their integration into the formal economy a major government priority.

Recent initiatives include the launch of a three-year Domestic Gold Purchase Programme as well as the commissioning of the Wagagai Gold Project and a gold refinery aimed at increasing local value addition.

The Uganda Country Spotlight will bring together regulators, mining companies, project developers, financial institutions and service providers to explore partnerships and discuss the future direction of the country's mining industry.

Organisers say the platform will help position Uganda as an increasingly attractive destination for mining investment while supporting broader economic growth and industrial development objectives.