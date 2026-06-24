Amid Tensions: Israel and Lebanon Pursue U.S.-Backed Territorial Talks

Lebanon and Israel are discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for Israeli forces to transfer some Lebanese territory back to Lebanon's military. This plan surfaces amidst complex geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Hezbollah, and U.S. diplomatic interests, aiming for stability along their shared border as part of a new ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lebanon And Israel Are Discussing A Usbacked Proposal For Israeli Forces To Transfer Some Of The Lebanese Territory Invaded In Their War With Hezbollah To Lebanons Military | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:01 IST
Amid Tensions: Israel and Lebanon Pursue U.S.-Backed Territorial Talks
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Lebanon and Israel are in talks regarding a U.S.-supported proposal that could see some of the Lebanese territory currently held by Israel returned to Lebanon's military. This pilot project is taking place in the context of broader Israeli-Lebanese dialogues in Washington.

Despite tensions, including a recent Israeli drone strike killing two people in southern Lebanon, the discussions aim to defuse conflict. The ceasefire, largely intact since Sunday, remains fragile as both sides navigate complex diplomatic channels.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israel's forces would remain in southern Lebanon for now. Meanwhile, U.S. involvement includes training Lebanese troops not affiliated with Hezbollah, part of efforts to solidify peace and ensure Lebanese military presence along the border.

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