Elizabeth Banks to Embark on a Magical Journey as Ms. Frizzle in 'The Magic School Bus' Live-Action Film

Elizabeth Banks is set to star as the iconic teacher Ms. Frizzle in a live-action adaptation of 'The Magic School Bus'. Legendary Entertainment acquired the franchise's rights, with Rob Letterman directing. Originally airing in the 1990s, the series takes audiences on adventurous educational trips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:02 IST
Elizabeth Banks to Embark on a Magical Journey as Ms. Frizzle in 'The Magic School Bus' Live-Action Film
Elizabeth Banks (Photo/Instagram/ @elizabethbanks). Image Credit: ANI

Elizabeth Banks will don the colorful attire of Ms. Frizzle in a live-action adaptation of 'The Magic School Bus', transforming the beloved children's show into a cinematic experience. Legendary Entertainment, the powerhouse behind films like 'Godzilla' and 'Dune', has secured the rights to bring this whimsical journey to life.

Originally based on the Scholastic book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, 'The Magic School Bus' captivated audiences from 1994 to 1997 with its educational escapades led by Ms. Frizzle, voiced by Lily Tomlin. The series expanded with a Netflix sequel in 2017, offering new adventures to eager viewers.

Now, esteemed director Rob Letterman, known for his work on 'Detective Pikachu' and animated classics, will helm this exciting project. With a blend of animated and live-action expertise, he aims to deliver a fresh take on a cherished tale. Meanwhile, Banks continues to blaze her trail in Hollywood with upcoming roles in 'The Miniature Wife' and 'Signal Hill'.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026