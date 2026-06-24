Elizabeth Banks to Embark on a Magical Journey as Ms. Frizzle in 'The Magic School Bus' Live-Action Film

Elizabeth Banks will don the colorful attire of Ms. Frizzle in a live-action adaptation of 'The Magic School Bus', transforming the beloved children's show into a cinematic experience. Legendary Entertainment, the powerhouse behind films like 'Godzilla' and 'Dune', has secured the rights to bring this whimsical journey to life.

Originally based on the Scholastic book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, 'The Magic School Bus' captivated audiences from 1994 to 1997 with its educational escapades led by Ms. Frizzle, voiced by Lily Tomlin. The series expanded with a Netflix sequel in 2017, offering new adventures to eager viewers.

Now, esteemed director Rob Letterman, known for his work on 'Detective Pikachu' and animated classics, will helm this exciting project. With a blend of animated and live-action expertise, he aims to deliver a fresh take on a cherished tale. Meanwhile, Banks continues to blaze her trail in Hollywood with upcoming roles in 'The Miniature Wife' and 'Signal Hill'.