U.S. Gulf Tour: Aligning Alliances Amid Iran Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's commitment to the security of its Gulf allies during travels this week, emphasizing alignment in Washington's engagements with Iran.

Rubio's statement comes amid mixed reactions to a proposed U.S.-Iran agreement, which includes a hefty fund and certain sanction waivers.

The diplomat's tour aims to consolidate support and address regional apprehensions, ensuring continued cooperation with Gulf nations while technical negotiations on the deal persist.