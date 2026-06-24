U.S. Gulf Tour: Aligning Alliances Amid Iran Talks
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reassures Gulf allies about security concerns amid U.S.-Iran discussions. During his Gulf tour, Rubio pledges U.S. alignment with Gulf partners, despite a controversially perceived Iran deal. Talks to finalize the agreement's implementation continue, as Rubio underscores the U.S.'s strategic options.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's commitment to the security of its Gulf allies during travels this week, emphasizing alignment in Washington's engagements with Iran.
Rubio's statement comes amid mixed reactions to a proposed U.S.-Iran agreement, which includes a hefty fund and certain sanction waivers.
The diplomat's tour aims to consolidate support and address regional apprehensions, ensuring continued cooperation with Gulf nations while technical negotiations on the deal persist.
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