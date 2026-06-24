Turmoil in European Markets: Defence Stumble and Real Estate Surge

European Shares Were Muted On Wednesday As Investors Assessed Developments In The Usiran Negotiations

On Wednesday, European shares displayed a mixed reaction as investors scrutinized the unfolding U.S.-Iran negotiations, compounded by Germany's cancellation of a critical military frigate program.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended slightly up by 0.1%, yet notable shifts occurred, with Germany's DAX index falling by 0.6%. Defence company Rheinmetall witnessed a historic plummet of 18.7% after Germany opted instead for smaller Meko A-200 frigates, favoring Thyssenkrupp's marine division TKMS, which itself saw a significant leap of 16%.

Despite expectations of a boost for the defence sector amid global instability, overall sentiment remained muted, with commodities, miners, and energy stocks declining amidst fluctuating oil and metal prices. Conversely, the real estate sector surged, led by a public takeover proposal from Prologis for Segro, fueling a 17.4% surge for the latter. On other fronts, chip stocks showed mixed trends post-tech sector sell-off, while Brent crude's decline mirrored easing supply fears after geopolitical developments.