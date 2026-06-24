Turmoil in European Markets: Defence Stumble and Real Estate Surge

European shares showed mixed performance as negotiations between the U.S. and Iran continued and Germany canceled its frigate program, impacting Rheinmetall shares. Meanwhile, the real estate sector saw gains, linked to Prologis's bid for Segro. Overall market sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical concerns and anticipated interest rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Were Muted On Wednesday As Investors Assessed Developments In The Usiran Negotiations | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:02 IST
Turmoil in European Markets: Defence Stumble and Real Estate Surge
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On Wednesday, European shares displayed a mixed reaction as investors scrutinized the unfolding U.S.-Iran negotiations, compounded by Germany's cancellation of a critical military frigate program.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended slightly up by 0.1%, yet notable shifts occurred, with Germany's DAX index falling by 0.6%. Defence company Rheinmetall witnessed a historic plummet of 18.7% after Germany opted instead for smaller Meko A-200 frigates, favoring Thyssenkrupp's marine division TKMS, which itself saw a significant leap of 16%.

Despite expectations of a boost for the defence sector amid global instability, overall sentiment remained muted, with commodities, miners, and energy stocks declining amidst fluctuating oil and metal prices. Conversely, the real estate sector surged, led by a public takeover proposal from Prologis for Segro, fueling a 17.4% surge for the latter. On other fronts, chip stocks showed mixed trends post-tech sector sell-off, while Brent crude's decline mirrored easing supply fears after geopolitical developments.

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