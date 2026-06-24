Market Shifts: Eurozone Inflation Under Control as Bund Yields Dive

German 10-year Bund yields hit a three-month low, as plummeting oil prices bolstered investor confidence that euro zone inflation is under control, reducing the necessity for extensive monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank.

This week's bond rally gained momentum following ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks to the European Parliament, reinforcing market sentiment that aggressive policy action isn't warranted. Additionally, the initial agreement between the U.S. and Iran, allowing resumed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, contributed to this shift by pushing Brent crude prices down.

As oil prices continued to decline with Brent dropping 4.4% to $73.7 per barrel, ECB future rate increases appear limited. The forecast now shows a single 25 basis points hike by year-end, with minimal expectations for another hike in 2026. German bond movements were in line with broader euro zone trends, signaling improved business morale amid a steady outlook.