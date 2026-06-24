U.S.-Backed Talks Aim to Restore Lebanese Control over Occupied Territories
Israel and Lebanon engage in U.S.-backed discussions about Israeli transfer of occupied Lebanese territories back to Lebanon under a pilot project. The discussions aim to establish Lebanese military control over regions previously occupied by Israeli forces, despite tensions rising from a recent Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon and Israel are in discussions over a U.S.-backed proposal that aims to restore Lebanese control over territories occupied by Israeli forces. The talks in Washington represent a significant attempt to transfer control to the Lebanese military, despite a recent Israeli drone strike escalating tensions.
Prime Minister Netanyahu asserted that Israel would maintain a 'buffer zone' while ongoing talks focus on a potential phased withdrawal. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon highlighted goals for eventual troop withdrawal to the Litani River, while ensuring Lebanon's forces are vetted by the U.S. to avoid Hezbollah affiliation.
Amid broader diplomatic efforts, the U.S. is committed to strengthening Lebanese military capabilities to secure these regions, seeking to maintain territorial integrity amid accusations that Hezbollah undermines state authority. A potential ceasefire and 'de-confliction cell' are part of the comprehensive agreement discussed in conjunction with U.S.-Iran dialogue.
ALSO READ
-
UN Commission Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: Global Reactions and Implications
-
Amid Tensions: Israel and Lebanon Pursue U.S.-Backed Territorial Talks
-
Diplomatic Interplay: U.S.-Facilitated Israeli-Lebanese Proposal
-
Netanyahu's Political Brand Faces Crisis Amid U.S.-Iran Deal
-
Middle East Tensions Rise Amid Israel's Firm Stance in Lebanon