Bhagwant Mann's Viral Video Controversy Escalates Into Political Firestorm

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann faces intense political pressure after dismissing a viral video controversy as a conspiracy against him. With allegations of a fabricated forensic report and demands for his resignation, the row has become a critical political battleground involving multiple parties attempting to shape the narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:47 IST
Bhagwant Mann's Viral Video Controversy Escalates Into Political Firestorm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The political crisis enveloping Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann intensified dramatically as he refuted claims tied to a viral video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Guru photographs. Mann denounced the video as part of a 'well-planned conspiracy' to tarnish his reputation, prompting a significant political clash.

The controversy escalated following the arrest of two individuals in Gurugram for allegedly fabricating a forensic report, declared to be fraudulent, sparking a heated debate on political motives. Police indicated possible involvement of Punjab officials in crafting the report, adding layers to the ongoing investigation.

Amid accusations, Chief Minister Mann attributed the conspiracy to opposition parties including BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal, asserting that they were exploiting religious sentiments to defame him. AAP stands by Mann, describing the controversy as politically motivated targeting his growing popularity in Punjab.

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