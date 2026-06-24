IOC Emphasizes Political Neutrality in Olympic Charter Reform

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved amendments to the Olympic Charter to reinforce sport's political neutrality and maintain its independence from governmental, cultural, societal, or economic pressure. The reforms are also set to impact the Olympic Sports Programme by evaluating individual disciplines for inclusion in future Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Olympic Committee On Wednesday Approved Amendments To The Olympic Charter Proposed By The Executive Board | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:46 IST
IOC Emphasizes Political Neutrality in Olympic Charter Reform
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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday endorsed significant amendments to the Olympic Charter. This move aims to bolster sport's political neutrality, ensuring it remains free from external pressures.

A notable change is in the Olympic sports selection process, where individual disciplines will be assessed for inclusion in the Games, starting with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The charter's reform is designed to protect athletes and competitions from political interference. The IOC also announced a $10,000 grant opportunity for Olympians and a 2029 election to decide the 2036 Games' host country.

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