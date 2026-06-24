FTSE Indices Rebound as Real Estate Stocks Surge
London's stock market indices broke a recent losing trend, propelled by a surge in real-estate stocks. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.3%, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.8%. This boost followed Segro's rejection of a significant $16.6 billion bid from Prologis.
London stocks made a comeback on Wednesday, with the FTSE 250, which focuses on domestic midcap stocks, snapping a four-day losing streak.
This rise was largely fueled by a rally in real-estate stocks after Segro dismissed a $16.6 billion offer from U.S.-based Prologis.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index managed a modest 0.3% increase, while the midcap FTSE 250 saw a stronger rise of 0.8%.