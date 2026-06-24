FTSE Indices Rebound as Real Estate Stocks Surge

London stocks made a comeback on Wednesday, with the FTSE 250, which focuses on domestic midcap stocks, snapping a four-day losing streak.

This rise was largely fueled by a rally in real-estate stocks after Segro dismissed a $16.6 billion offer from U.S.-based Prologis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index managed a modest 0.3% increase, while the midcap FTSE 250 saw a stronger rise of 0.8%.