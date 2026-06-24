FTSE Indices Rebound as Real Estate Stocks Surge

London's stock market indices broke a recent losing trend, propelled by a surge in real-estate stocks. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.3%, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.8%. This boost followed Segro's rejection of a significant $16.6 billion bid from Prologis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London Stocks Advanced On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:57 IST
FTSE Indices Rebound as Real Estate Stocks Surge

London stocks made a comeback on Wednesday, with the FTSE 250, which focuses on domestic midcap stocks, snapping a four-day losing streak.

This rise was largely fueled by a rally in real-estate stocks after Segro dismissed a $16.6 billion offer from U.S.-based Prologis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index managed a modest 0.3% increase, while the midcap FTSE 250 saw a stronger rise of 0.8%.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026