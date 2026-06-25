Adidas Overtakes Nike in World Cup Showdown

The World Cup has ignited a branding battle, with Adidas emerging as the frontrunner over rival Nike, according to early metrics. Both companies have made significant investments in this global event.

However, Adidas, an official sponsor, has gained momentum by sponsoring 14 teams, supplying the match ball, and seeing a surge in jersey sales. In contrast, Nike, which outfits 12 teams and has refreshed its soccer line, relies heavily on the tournament to regain market share.

Despite some healthy sales of Nike's World Cup merchandise, Adidas has seen a remarkable increase in store visits, particularly in the U.S., indicating strong customer engagement and effective store activations around the tournament.