Adidas Overtakes Nike in World Cup Showdown

Adidas outpaces Nike in the World Cup brand battle, reporting stronger sales and visibility across multiple metrics. Adidas sponsors 14 teams and supplies the official match ball, boosting foot traffic and jersey sales. Despite some success, Nike lags due to cooled demand for classic lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | As The World Cup Brand Battle Heats Up | Updated: 25-06-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 01:39 IST
Adidas Overtakes Nike in World Cup Showdown
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The World Cup has ignited a branding battle, with Adidas emerging as the frontrunner over rival Nike, according to early metrics. Both companies have made significant investments in this global event.

However, Adidas, an official sponsor, has gained momentum by sponsoring 14 teams, supplying the match ball, and seeing a surge in jersey sales. In contrast, Nike, which outfits 12 teams and has refreshed its soccer line, relies heavily on the tournament to regain market share.

Despite some healthy sales of Nike's World Cup merchandise, Adidas has seen a remarkable increase in store visits, particularly in the U.S., indicating strong customer engagement and effective store activations around the tournament.

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