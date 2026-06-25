Sky High Spirit: The Red, White, and Blue Balloon Beacon

A bright orange balloon at Irvine's Great Park, marked with the U.S. Soccer crest, is serving as a welcoming sign for the U.S. World Cup team based in Southern California.

The helium-filled balloon, a signature attraction rising 400 feet in the air, has become a beacon of support for the American squad. Park manager Steven Stewart explained that it connects the team with the local community and has received high praise.

Local officials worked with U.S. Soccer to make the balloon an iconic feature during the tournament, drawing attention from media and fans nationwide. The balloon also draws comparisons to other iconic landmarks like Paris's Olympic cauldron.