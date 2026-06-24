Mexican Inflation Below Expectations: A Relief for Banxico

Mexico's annual inflation rate fell to 3.55% in the first half of June, surprising analysts and reducing the likelihood of an immediate interest rate hike by the central bank. Official data released on Wednesday showed inflation easing from 4.11% in early May.

This decline surpassed previous forecasts of 3.77% and has encouraged optimism among market analysts that Banxico will maintain its 6.50% benchmark interest rate at its upcoming meeting. The central bank had concluded an extended cycle of rate cuts amid concerns over inconsistent price trends and a slowing economy.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile products, remains a concern, clocking in at 4.12%, still above the central bank's target but showing signs of softening. Economists expect the central bank to postpone any tightening measures until later in the year.