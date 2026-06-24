Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum

Merlin, the pet duck in a mini ​Mexico shirt who has become a viral sensation and an unofficial mascot of the World Cup, met Mexico's ​president on Monday. The duck waddled on to the stage at the start of ‌Claudia ​Sheinbaum's regular morning press conference, took a seat where ministers and officials are usually seen, and unfazed by the occasion, let out a few quacks.

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Clive Davis, a former corporate lawyer who became one of the most influential figures in American rock and pop music as he fostered the ‌careers of Bob Dylan, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen and other stars, has died at the age of 94, his family said on Monday. Davis, who was known as "the man with the golden ear" for his ability to identify potential hit songs, died at his home in Manhattan, the New York Times said, having recently been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

Soccer-Leweling to get Brazilian Ronaldo's triangle fringe haircut if Germany win World Cup

Germany's Jamie Leweling promised on Tuesday he would cut his hair into the triangle fringe ‌made popular in 2002 by Brazil's Ronaldo, after the midfielder changed his profile picture on social media with an AI one in which he sports the former World Cup winner's iconic hairstyle. Ronaldo, who played with that haircut en route ‌to a 2002 title win with Brazil, sent Leweling a signed Brazil shirt on Tuesday after being informed of the midfielder's doctored profile picture.

'Ride or Die' TV series roots road trip action-comedy in female duo's bond

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham's new TV series "Ride or Die" blends big action, comedy and a "unique" buddy pairing, the two actors, who also executive produced the show, say. The series centres on long-time best friends Debbie Claybourne, the American wife of a British parliamentarian played by Spencer, and Waddingham's Judith Burton, whose relationship is put to the test when Judith is revealed to be a ⁠top-level international assassin.

Google DeepMind ​signs AI research deal with film studio A24

Google DeepMind ⁠and independent movie studio A24 entered into a partnership to explore how AI can support filmmakers and creative professionals, the companies said on Monday. Here are some details:

Soccer-Maradona, Tepito and the mystery behind a $9 million shirt

Before Diego Maradona's famous blue shirt became a $9.28 million auction item, it may have had a ⁠humbler beginning in Tepito, Mexico City's market district where, as filmmaker Phidel McCabe puts it, "you can find literally anything." The Manchester-born filmmaker, who lives in Mexico City, has made "El Diez: Made in Tepito", a documentary exploring how Argentina ended up wearing a shiny blue shirt on June ​22, 1986, when Maradona scored twice with his "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" versus England at the Azteca Stadium.

Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams borrows from California surf culture as heatwave hits Paris

Pop singer-songwriter and Louis ⁠Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams made a giant artificial waterfall the backdrop of his 2027 spring-summer collection on Tuesday, kicking off Paris fashion week just as a record-breaking heatwave paralysed large parts of France. Models wore an eclectic mix of denim, hoodies and flashy jackets as they walked over sand. Some carried surfboards while others ⁠sported ​tiny monogram bags.

Angelina Jolie turns personal pain into performance for ‘Couture’ film

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie faced one of her deepest fears on screen for the French film "Couture" - being diagnosed with cancer. Based on personal experiences of writer and director Alice Winocour, Jolie plays fictional American filmmaker Maxine Walker, who, while producing a film to accompany a runway show for Paris Fashion Week, discovers she has breast cancer.

Soccer-World Cup turnout defies concerns, as Americans flock for the spectacle

World Cup attendances are on ⁠track for record highs despite daunting ticket prices and Trump administration travel restrictions. Experts say it is less a reflection of America's fondness for soccer, and more a measure of its love of spectacle. Through 44 matches, total attendance topped ⁠2.85 million, with the average stadium about 99.6% full, according to a ⁠Reuters analysis based on FIFA data.

ABC launches on-air campaign urging viewers to back network in Trump agency fights

Disney-owned ABC said on Monday it was launching an on-air campaign encouraging viewers to show support for the network in its two ongoing battles with the U.S. government. The Republican-led Federal Communications Commission ordered ABC in April to file early license reviews for its ‌eight company-owned television stations after President Donald ‌Trump pressured the regulatory agency to take action. The FCC is also investigating ABC daytime talk show "The View" after declaring it ​is subject to federal equal time rules for political candidates.