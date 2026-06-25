Market Turbulence: Nasdaq's Downturn Amid Tech Valuation Concerns

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw declines as tech stocks weighed on the market, despite a rise in travel stocks due to falling crude prices. Micron Technology and Cerebras Systems faced downturns amid growing concerns over high valuations and Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, homebuilders surged after a legislative decision by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Nasdaq And Sp Closed Lower On Wednesday | Updated: 25-06-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 01:31 IST
Market Turbulence: Nasdaq's Downturn Amid Tech Valuation Concerns
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In a turbulent day for the markets, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday primarily due to tech stocks facing scrutiny over high valuations. In contrast, falling crude prices benefited airlines and travel stocks leading to an upward movement for the Dow.

The day also saw crude oil prices plummet to their lowest since the onset of the Iran conflict, as more oil tankers were expected to transit the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump reported no tolls were being sought by Iran. Tech sector tensions ascended with Micron Technology's impending results and Cerebras Systems announcing lower-than-expected profit margins. The broader market was impacted by these concerns, compounded by apprehensions of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Elsewhere, the market reflected a distinct rise in homebuilder stocks, buoyed by Trump's decision to halt a bipartisan housing legislation. Despite a mixed market performance, investors continued to speculate over impending Federal Reserve actions, looking to Thursday for insights from the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.

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