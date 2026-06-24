James Rodriguez Leads Colombia to World Cup Knockout Stage with Vintage Performance

James Rodriguez's exemplary play led Colombia to a 1-0 victory against DR Congo, securing their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. With Daniel Munoz securing the decisive goal, Colombia maintains a perfect start in the tournament, marking their third consecutive World Cup knockout appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:55 IST
James Rodriguez Leads Colombia to World Cup Knockout Stage with Vintage Performance
Colombia's James Rodriguez (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

James Rodriguez turned back the clock with a stellar performance, guiding Colombia to a hard-earned 1-0 triumph over the Democratic Republic of Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match at Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico. His orchestration of the attack was reminiscent of his prime, reminiscent of Carlos Valderrama's 1998 World Cup feats, marking him as the first Colombian to create five chances in a match since then, as per OptaJose's statistics.

Daniel Munoz clinched the crucial goal in the 76th minute, ensuring Colombia's flawless start to the tournament with two wins and six goals so far. This victory propels them into the Round of 32 with one match to spare before facing Portugal. Colombia has now achieved knockout stage progression in three consecutive World Cup appearances, following successes in 2014 and 2018, though they narrowly missed out on the 2022 tournament.

At 34, and in his third World Cup, Rodriguez again illustrated his lasting influence on the global stage. The former Golden Boot winner from the 2014 World Cup remains central to Colombia's success, with notable achievements such as the 2014 FIFA Puskas Award and setting the Copa America record for most assists in a single edition. Munoz's goal further enriches his World Cup lore, becoming only the third Colombian player to score in the opening two matches of a World Cup, aligning with legends like Adolfo Valencia and Rodriguez himself from previous tournaments.

While forward Luis Diaz faced a challenging night with five offsides, echoing Robin van Persie's 2014 record for such occurrences, DR Congo's goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi's remarkable performance, with five saves in the first 20 minutes, kept the contest competitive. Despite Mpasi's efforts, Munoz's decisive goal confirmed Colombia's stylish advance to the knockout stages. (ANI)

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