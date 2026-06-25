Tensions Rise in Closed-Door U.S. GOP Meeting Over Iran War Strategy

U.S. President Donald Trump was criticized by Republicans over the Iran war strategy during a private meeting. A shouting match ensued with Senator Bill Cassidy regarding a framework deal. Amidst falling public support and a symbolic Senate rebuke, Trump's administration sought $70 billion for the war's costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Faced Pointed Criticism Over The Iran War On Wednesday In A Closeddoor Meeting With Fellow Republicans | Updated: 25-06-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 02:27 IST
Tensions Rise in Closed-Door U.S. GOP Meeting Over Iran War Strategy
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In a private meeting on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump faced critical scrutiny from fellow Republicans regarding his handling of the Iran war. The meeting, held just before a substantial funding request was made to Congress, saw Trump and Senator Bill Cassidy embroiled in a heated exchange.

The discord among Republicans, notably between Trump and Cassidy, highlights growing internal pressure as only a quarter of Americans believe the conflict justifies its expenses, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. This comes at a politically charged time with upcoming elections potentially reshaping Congressional control.

Despite the initial accord between Iran and the U.S., which eased shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump's strategy continues to face opposition both domestically and internationally. The deal's intricacies, especially concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions and missile capabilities, remain contentious topics.

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