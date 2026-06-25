IRFC Shares Garner Strong Interest: OFS Secures Rs 2,084 Crore

The Government of India's Offer for Sale (OFS) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was met with robust participation, raising Rs 2,084 crore. The divestment strategy was part of a larger disinvestment program to reduce public sector stakes. The initiative witnessed high demand, with shares oversubscribed 1.86 times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:58 IST
IRFC Shares Garner Strong Interest: OFS Secures Rs 2,084 Crore
IRFC Logo (Photo- IRFC) . Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India successfully raised an estimated Rs 2,084 crore through the Offer for Sale (OFS) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shares, evidencing strong demand from both institutional and retail investors. Announced in a statement by the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Thursday, the initiative saw an enthusiastic response from retail investors.

During the OFS, which concluded with vigorous participation, a total of 22.88 crore shares were sold to minority shareholders over two days, valued at around Rs 2,084 crore. Despite the overall positive investor engagement, IRFC shares closed slightly lower by 0.79%, settling at Rs 91.77 on Thursday. Initially, the government had set forth plans to sell up to a 2% stake in IRFC, employing the OFS as a transparent mechanism for public sector enterprises to divest shares.

The government initially proposed relinquishing 1% of its equity, incorporating a green shoe option for an additional 1% if demand persisted. On the first day itself, the OFS was oversubscribed by 1.86 times, prompting the exercise of the green shoe option as announced by DIPAM. This move aligns with the larger disinvestment program and marks IRFC's role as a key financial entity under Indian Railways, with both institutional and retail investors showcasing consistent interest.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026