Global Economy Awaits Strait of Hormuz Normalization

The International Monetary Fund Said On Thursday That It Has Seen Energy And Commodity Prices Fall Since The Usiran Agreement To Halt Hostilities And Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

The International Monetary Fund announced on Thursday a decline in energy and commodity prices following a U.S.-Iran agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This adjustment, however, may not instantly normalize prices and Gulf trade flows, according to the IMF.

Julie Kozack, IMF spokesperson, mentioned that the organization's World Economic Outlook update, set for July 8, will clarify if their existing growth scenarios will be maintained. These scenarios were initially influenced by the outcomes of conflicts involving Iran.

During May, the prolonged closure of the Strait had kept oil prices above $100 per barrel. Kozack highlighted a global economy transition towards an 'adverse scenario' with a projected 2.5% global growth rate for 2026, diverging from the earlier 'reference forecast' that anticipated a swift end to hostilities.