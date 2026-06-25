Global Economy Awaits Strait of Hormuz Normalization

The IMF reported that energy and commodity prices have decreased following the U.S.-Iran agreement. However, normalizing prices and Gulf trade will take time. On July 8, the IMF will assess its growth scenarios based on the Strait of Hormuz situation, with the prior forecast indicating a shift to a 2.5% growth scenario for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Monetary Fund Said On Thursday That It Has Seen Energy And Commodity Prices Fall Since The Usiran Agreement To Halt Hostilities And Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:38 IST
Global Economy Awaits Strait of Hormuz Normalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund announced on Thursday a decline in energy and commodity prices following a U.S.-Iran agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This adjustment, however, may not instantly normalize prices and Gulf trade flows, according to the IMF.

Julie Kozack, IMF spokesperson, mentioned that the organization's World Economic Outlook update, set for July 8, will clarify if their existing growth scenarios will be maintained. These scenarios were initially influenced by the outcomes of conflicts involving Iran.

During May, the prolonged closure of the Strait had kept oil prices above $100 per barrel. Kozack highlighted a global economy transition towards an 'adverse scenario' with a projected 2.5% global growth rate for 2026, diverging from the earlier 'reference forecast' that anticipated a swift end to hostilities.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026