Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Mail-In Voting Order

A federal judge in Boston blocked President Trump's executive order on mail-in voting, citing constitutional overreach. The ruling prevents the order from taking effect before the November elections. Democratic states argue the order unlawfully interferes with state-run elections, potentially leading to disenfranchisement of voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge In Boston On Thursday Blocked Implementation Of Us President Donald Trumpsexecutive Order Aiming To Tighten Rules For Mailin Voting | Updated: 26-06-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 00:13 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Mail-In Voting Order
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A federal judge in Boston has issued a ruling blocking the implementation of President Trump's executive order aimed at tightening mail-in voting regulations. This decision prevents the controversial order from being enforced ahead of the crucial November elections, which will determine control of Congress.

The ruling, made by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, was a victory for a coalition of Democratic-led states that argued the Republican president was unlawfully interfering with state-administered elections. The judge found Trump's order to be unconstitutional, stating that the Constitution does not grant the President specific powers over elections.

This decision is part of a series of legal challenges to Trump's efforts to influence election processes, following a broader campaign to cast doubt on electoral integrity. The ruling highlights ongoing tensions between state and federal authority over election administration as the midterm elections approach.

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