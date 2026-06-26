Crisis at Sea: Drone Attack Halts UN Evacuation Efforts in Gulf of Oman
The United Nations paused an evacuation plan for stranded ships in the Gulf of Oman after an attack on a vessel. The initiative aimed to safely transit vessels via Iranian or Omani waters. Safety checks are now underway to ensure secure evacuation continues amidst rising tensions in the region.
An escalating situation in the Gulf of Oman forced the United Nations to temporarily halt its maritime evacuation efforts after a vessel was attacked on Thursday. The UN's International Maritime Organization confirmed the incident and is now reevaluating safety measures.
The evacuation plan was designed to assist hundreds of ships and over a thousand seafarers, offering them two routes of escape from the volatile region: one through Iranian waters and the other with U.S. oversight through Omani waters. The plan had been initiated just this week.
Concerns over security intensified after a suspected drone attack targeted a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz, raising alarms about the safety of the evacuation corridor. The British naval agency UKMTO has been closely monitoring the situation as maritime security updates unfold.
ALSO READ
-
Gulf of Oman Tensions Halt Maritime Evacuation
-
Safe Passage: Hapag-Lloyd Clears Vessels from the Gulf
-
Mumbai Port Marks 154 Years, Unveils Projects Worth ₹5,028 Crore
-
Simulating the Seas: Taiwan's Strategic Response to Potential Chinese Blockade
-
Maersk Navigates Hormuz Waters Amidst Middle East Tensions