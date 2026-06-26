World Bank Poised to Aid Venezuela Post-Quakes

The World Bank Group is engaging with Venezuela to assess support strategies following two devastating earthquakes that have resulted in numerous casualties. The institution is positioned to collaborate with Venezuelan authorities, offering technical support and facilitating coordination with global partners for disaster response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Bank Group Said On Thursday It Is In Contact With Venezuelan Authorities And Assessing How Best To Support The Country After Two Powerful Earthquakes | Updated: 26-06-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 00:16 IST
World Bank Poised to Aid Venezuela Post-Quakes

The World Bank Group has announced its proactive engagement with Venezuelan authorities in the aftermath of two destructive earthquakes, which have led to thousands of feared deaths.

This multilateral financial institution is preparing to collaborate closely with the Venezuelan government, suggesting the provision of critical technical support and assistance.

Moreover, the organization is coordinating with international partners in a collective effort to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

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