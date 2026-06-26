Mexico's Central Bank Holds Firm: Interest Rate Steady Amid Cooling Inflation

Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% after concluding a two-year easing cycle. Despite challenges in curbing inflation, which remains above target, this decision aligns with market expectations. Analysts foresee the rate hold continuing through 2026 amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicos Central Bank Held Its Benchmark Interest Rate Steady At On Thursday In A Unanimous Decision | Updated: 26-06-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 03:14 IST
Mexico's Central Bank Holds Firm: Interest Rate Steady Amid Cooling Inflation
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Mexico's central bank decided to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.50%, marking the end of a prolonged easing cycle with a unanimous vote. This move was largely expected by investors and analysts alike, with the consensus that the rate will remain unchanged until at least 2026.

Deputy Governor Gabriel Cuadra emphasized the bank's cautious approach due to a delicate inflation scenario. Despite striving to boost Mexico's indifferent economy through rate cuts, Banxico has consistently faced challenges in bringing inflation down to its target of 3%, plus or minus one USP. The central bank pointed to trade-related uncertainties and geopolitical tensions as ongoing risks.

Despite a recent cooling trend in inflation, Banxico remains vigilant. Headline inflation slightly exceeded forecasts, registering 3.55% for mid-June. Analysts note that decreased oil and agricultural prices, coupled with government subsidies, contributed to this trend. Nevertheless, core inflation persists above the bank's upper limit, warranting a conservative monetary policy.

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