Mexico's Central Bank Holds Firm: Interest Rate Steady Amid Cooling Inflation

Mexico's central bank decided to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.50%, marking the end of a prolonged easing cycle with a unanimous vote. This move was largely expected by investors and analysts alike, with the consensus that the rate will remain unchanged until at least 2026.

Deputy Governor Gabriel Cuadra emphasized the bank's cautious approach due to a delicate inflation scenario. Despite striving to boost Mexico's indifferent economy through rate cuts, Banxico has consistently faced challenges in bringing inflation down to its target of 3%, plus or minus one USP. The central bank pointed to trade-related uncertainties and geopolitical tensions as ongoing risks.

Despite a recent cooling trend in inflation, Banxico remains vigilant. Headline inflation slightly exceeded forecasts, registering 3.55% for mid-June. Analysts note that decreased oil and agricultural prices, coupled with government subsidies, contributed to this trend. Nevertheless, core inflation persists above the bank's upper limit, warranting a conservative monetary policy.