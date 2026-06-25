U.S. Inflation Surges Amid Global Turbulence: What It Means for Federal Reserve Policy

U.S. inflation climbed beyond 4.0% in May for the first time in three years, propelled by elevated energy prices amid Middle East tensions. This surge keeps the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in 2023 alive.

Despite a recent dip in oil prices due to a peace accord between the U.S. and Iran, economists expect inflation to stay high, driven by rising costs of technology goods. Service prices, particularly in transportation and financial sectors, continue to climb.

Consumer spending has increased, buoyed by tax refunds and robust stock market performance, even in the face of inflated living costs. This comes at a time when U.S. economic growth is supported by temporary factors such as tariff refunds and the FIFA World Cup events.