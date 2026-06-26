Mexico's Central Bank Freezes Rate at 6.50% to Curb Inflation Risks

Mexico's central bank, Banxico, has unanimously decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at 6.50%, marking a pause in its easing cycle. The decision reflects ongoing concerns about inflation, even as Mexico's economy is expected to grow in the second quarter of 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicos Central Bank Held Its Benchmark Interest Rate Steady At On Thursday In A Unanimous Decision | Updated: 26-06-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 01:09 IST
Mexico's Central Bank Freezes Rate at 6.50% to Curb Inflation Risks
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Mexico's central bank, often referred to as Banxico, made headlines by holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.50% last Thursday. This decision marks the anticipated pause in their strategy after a rate cut in May concluded a lengthy easing cycle.

Analysts widely predicted this hold on rates, with expectations to maintain this position throughout 2026. The five-member board showed unanimity, unlike the previous split decision in May. Concerns about inflation persist, with the bank forecasting inflation returning to their 3% target by 2027.

This move officially ends a cycle of 14 consecutive rate cuts that started in March 2024, reflecting Banxico's efforts to stimulate a sluggish economy while addressing inflationary pressures, maintaining its 3.5% end-year inflation forecast.

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