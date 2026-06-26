Mexico's Central Bank Freezes Rate at 6.50% to Curb Inflation Risks
Mexico's central bank, Banxico, has unanimously decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at 6.50%, marking a pause in its easing cycle. The decision reflects ongoing concerns about inflation, even as Mexico's economy is expected to grow in the second quarter of 2026.
Mexico's central bank, often referred to as Banxico, made headlines by holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.50% last Thursday. This decision marks the anticipated pause in their strategy after a rate cut in May concluded a lengthy easing cycle.
Analysts widely predicted this hold on rates, with expectations to maintain this position throughout 2026. The five-member board showed unanimity, unlike the previous split decision in May. Concerns about inflation persist, with the bank forecasting inflation returning to their 3% target by 2027.
This move officially ends a cycle of 14 consecutive rate cuts that started in March 2024, reflecting Banxico's efforts to stimulate a sluggish economy while addressing inflationary pressures, maintaining its 3.5% end-year inflation forecast.