Bank of Mexico Halts Rate Cuts, Holds Steady at 6.50%

The Bank Of Mexico On Thursday Held Its Benchmark Interest Rate Steady At

The Bank of Mexico announced on Thursday that it would maintain its benchmark interest rate at 6.50%. This decision marks the start of a much-anticipated pause following a series of rate cuts over more than two years.

After the last rate decrease in May, the Mexican central bank concluded its easing cycle, aimed at stimulating the economy.

The five-member board reached a consensus, unanimously voting to keep the rate steady, signaling a new phase in the country's monetary policy.