Financial Times: Unveiling Major Moves in Business and Governance

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Easyjet In Talks With Castlelake After Rejecting Billion Takeover Offer German Group Merck To Buy Biotechne In Billion Deal Andy Burnham Planning New Devolution Department In Manchester Ryanair Scraps Family Seating Fees After Regulator Launches Probe Overview Easyjet Said It Has Entered Talks With Castlelake After Rejecting A Fourth Takeover Bid From The Us Private Credit Firm That Valued The Airline At About Billion Billion German Drugmaker Merck Has Agreed To Acquire Us Life Sciences Tools Maker Biotechne For Billion In Cash

EasyJet announced it is in talks with Castlelake after turning down a fourth takeover offer from the U.S. credit firm, valuing the airline at £4.9 billion.

In a major industry move, German pharmaceutical giant Merck will acquire U.S.-based Bio-Techne for $11.3 billion, a significant expansion of its life sciences portfolio.

British politician Andy Burnham is implementing plans to establish a devolution department in Manchester, aiming for regional growth and potential Treasury reform, while Ryanair amends family seating charges amid a regulatory inquiry in the UK.