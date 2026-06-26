Financial Times: Unveiling Major Moves in Business and Governance
The Financial Times highlights key developments in the business and governance sectors. EasyJet is in discussions with Castlelake after rejecting a £4.9 billion offer. German company Merck is acquiring Bio-Techne for $11.3 billion. Andy Burnham plans a devolution department in Manchester, and Ryanair changes family seating fees following a regulatory investigation.
EasyJet announced it is in talks with Castlelake after turning down a fourth takeover offer from the U.S. credit firm, valuing the airline at £4.9 billion.
In a major industry move, German pharmaceutical giant Merck will acquire U.S.-based Bio-Techne for $11.3 billion, a significant expansion of its life sciences portfolio.
British politician Andy Burnham is implementing plans to establish a devolution department in Manchester, aiming for regional growth and potential Treasury reform, while Ryanair amends family seating charges amid a regulatory inquiry in the UK.