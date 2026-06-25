FTSE Indexes Surge Amid Business Boosts and Buyout Prospects

London's FTSE indexes showed gains as financial and retail sectors reported strong updates. Interest was also sparked by easyJet considering a potential buyout from Castlelake. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.3% and FTSE 250 by 0.7%, both reaching their highest points in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Londons Main Ftse Indexes Edged Higher On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:53 IST
FTSE Indexes Surge Amid Business Boosts and Buyout Prospects

London's leading FTSE indexes witnessed an upward trend on Thursday, driven by promising updates from financial and retail companies. This surge came alongside increased investor interest following easyJet's openness to a potential buyout offer from Castlelake.

The FTSE 100 index advanced by 0.3% as of 0901 GMT, reflecting renewed confidence among market players. Simultaneously, the FTSE 250 midcap index climbed by 0.7%, with both indexes approaching their highest levels within a week.

This positive momentum highlights the ongoing recovery and bolstered investor sentiment in key sectors, underpinned by a hopeful outlook from industry leaders.

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