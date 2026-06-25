FTSE Indexes Rally on Strong Business Updates and M&A Buzz

The FTSE indexes in London rallied on Thursday, with financial and retail sectors posting strong business updates. EasyJet garnered attention amid speculation of a potential Castlelake buyout, pushing both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 to over-one-week highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Londons Main Ftse Indexes Gained On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:52 IST
FTSE Indexes Rally on Strong Business Updates and M&A Buzz

The FTSE indexes in London experienced gains on Thursday, influenced by positive business updates from financial and retail companies.

EasyJet emerged as a focal point for investors, following speculation regarding a potential buyout offer from Castlelake.

The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.7%, while the FTSE 250 increased by 0.3%, with both reaching highs not seen in over a week.

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