2026 World Cup Shatters Attendance and Scoring Records

The 2026 World Cup has become the highest-attended and highest-scoring tournament in history, surpassing 1994's attendance and breaking the record for goals scored. Concurrently, Major League Baseball proposes changes to player contracts, and Shohei Ohtani leads All-Star voting, while key developments occur across other sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Soccerworld Cup Sets Alltime Attendance Record | Updated: 26-06-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 10:28 IST
2026 World Cup Shatters Attendance and Scoring Records
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The 2026 World Cup has set a new benchmark, surpassing the previous attendance record from 1994, reaching over 3.6 million spectators. During Germany's match against Ecuador, the achievement was celebrated as crowds cheered the milestone of 3,605,357 attendees.

In addition to record attendance, the tournament also broke the record for most goals scored, with Auston Trusty's early goal against Turkey notching the 173rd strike, eclipsing Qatar 2022's record of 172 goals.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball owners seek changes with proposals for a five-year maximum contract for free agents switching teams, potentially ending lengthy megadeals. Shohei Ohtani and Ernie Clement have been named as All-Star starters after leading the first phase of voting.

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