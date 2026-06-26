2026 World Cup Shatters Attendance and Scoring Records

The 2026 World Cup has set a new benchmark, surpassing the previous attendance record from 1994, reaching over 3.6 million spectators. During Germany's match against Ecuador, the achievement was celebrated as crowds cheered the milestone of 3,605,357 attendees.

In addition to record attendance, the tournament also broke the record for most goals scored, with Auston Trusty's early goal against Turkey notching the 173rd strike, eclipsing Qatar 2022's record of 172 goals.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball owners seek changes with proposals for a five-year maximum contract for free agents switching teams, potentially ending lengthy megadeals. Shohei Ohtani and Ernie Clement have been named as All-Star starters after leading the first phase of voting.