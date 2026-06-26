Asian Markets React to Tech Price Hikes Amid Financial Tensions

Asian shares retreated after a strong quarter, influenced by Apple's significant price hikes on tech products amidst high chip demand and Japan's intervention concerns. Oil prices saw a decline due to resumed operations at a key Saudi terminal. Financial markets faced varied outcomes with significant investor caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Shares Pulled Back On Friday After A Stellar Quarter | Updated: 26-06-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 09:49 IST
Asian Markets React to Tech Price Hikes Amid Financial Tensions
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Asian shares saw a pullback on Friday after experiencing a stellar quarter, with the markets reacting to Apple's substantial price increases for iPads and MacBooks driven by rising chip costs. The tech giant's decision not only led to a 6.1% drop in its stock, but also wiped out $250 billion of its market value.

Oil prices made headlines as they dropped to a four-month low, significantly impacted by Saudi Aramco's resumption of operations at the Ras Tanura terminal, further pushing Brent crude futures down by 1.9% to $73.9 a barrel. Stranded oil tankers also began crossing the Strait of Hormuz with military assistance.

The financial landscape faced turbulence with Nasdaq futures falling 1.7% and Europe's markets prepping for a difficult open. The weakening yen against the dollar and the stability of Treasury yields presented fresh challenges for global markets, amplifying concerns over Japan's potential financial intervention.

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