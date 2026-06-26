Crackdown on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: UP Government Steps In

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak declared on Friday that stringent measures will be enacted against any individuals found guilty in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement controversy. In a conversation with ANI, Pathak emphasized that the government views the issue gravely, with a First Information Report (FIR) already lodged.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma voiced his opinion on the alleged scandal, condemning the opposition's remarks and arguing that the trust's preemptive actions, including filing its FIR and establishing a Special Investigation Team (SIT), showcased transparency and accountability. The actions were taken before the opposition could make their case, according to Sharma.

The FIR, registered on June 25, invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), implicating numerous individuals following allegations of Rs 7 to 7.5 crore in donations being misappropriated. The state initiated a three-member SIT to investigate further. The allegations were originally raised by former Ayodhya SP MLA Pawan Pandey.