Crackdown on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: UP Government Steps In

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has pledged stern action against those implicated in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. An FIR has been filed, and a Special Investigation Team is probing the allegations. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma criticized the opposition, asserting transparency in government's steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:45 IST
Crackdown on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: UP Government Steps In
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak declared on Friday that stringent measures will be enacted against any individuals found guilty in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement controversy. In a conversation with ANI, Pathak emphasized that the government views the issue gravely, with a First Information Report (FIR) already lodged.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma voiced his opinion on the alleged scandal, condemning the opposition's remarks and arguing that the trust's preemptive actions, including filing its FIR and establishing a Special Investigation Team (SIT), showcased transparency and accountability. The actions were taken before the opposition could make their case, according to Sharma.

The FIR, registered on June 25, invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), implicating numerous individuals following allegations of Rs 7 to 7.5 crore in donations being misappropriated. The state initiated a three-member SIT to investigate further. The allegations were originally raised by former Ayodhya SP MLA Pawan Pandey.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026