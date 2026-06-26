Tech Turmoil: Apple’s Price Hikes Signal New Inflation Wave
Asian shares drop amid Apple's significant price hikes amid rising chip costs. Brent crude slips amidst geopolitical tension in the Strait of Hormuz. Micron's strong performance contrasts Apple's cautionary moves. The yen nears a 40-year low, while U.S. economic signals offer mixed insights amidst floundering precious metal prices.
Asian stock markets faced declines as Apple's aggressive price hikes revealed underlying inflationary pressures caused by surging chip demand. Consequently, Apple's drastic measures affected investor confidence, as demonstrated by a 6.1% drop in its stock value.
Developments in oil prices were influenced by geopolitical events, including a ship attack near the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a 0.5% decline in Brent crude futures. Despite these tensions, oil supply concerns were eased by military-assisted tanker movements.
Contrasting tech news came from Micron as its shares spiked 16% after positive earnings, highlighting the tech sector's volatility amidst shifts in consumer demand and pricing strategies. The yen's near record low against the dollar emphasized Japan's monetary challenges amid global economic fluctuations.