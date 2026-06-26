Asian Markets Retreat: Apple's Price Shock and Tech Tensions

Asian shares declined after a strong quarter, impacted by Apple's price hikes and tech sector volatility. Oil prices dropped due to resumed Saudi Aramco operations. Meanwhile, Japan's yen neared record lows, and the U.S. dollar maintained strength amid economic developments. Precious metals experienced significant price drops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Shares Pulled Back On Friday After A Stellar Quarter | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:36 IST
Asian Markets Retreat: Apple's Price Shock and Tech Tensions
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Asian shares pulled back on Friday following a stellar quarter, amid Apple's significant price hikes that revealed the downside of the increasing chip demand. The threat of Japanese intervention prevented the yen from dipping to its 40-year low, while oil prices fell toward their four-month low.

Saudi Aramco resumed oil loading at the Ras Tanura terminal after nearly four months, pulling Brent crude futures down 1.5% to $74.1 a barrel. In the tech arena, Apple's shares fell 6.1% overnight after announcing steep price increases for iPads and MacBooks, repercussions of the skyrocketing costs of memory and storage chips.

In the currency markets, the yen hovered near its weakest level in 40 years against the dollar. The U.S. economy showed faster-than-expected growth in the first quarter, though consumer spending slowed. Meanwhile, precious metals took a hit, with gold and silver prices dropping significantly.

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