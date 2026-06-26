Yen Gains Momentum As Dollar Weakens Amid Intervention Concerns

The Yen Found Renewed Strength On Friday With Traders Wary Of The Intervention Risks Heading Into The Weekend

The yen made gains on Friday, buoyed by traders' concerns over potential intervention from Japanese officials as the weekend approached, while the dollar weakened following the latest U.S. economic data and statements from the Federal Reserve that led to reduced rate-hike expectations.

Against the dollar, the yen rose by 0.1% to 161.62, pulling away from its two-year low. Analysts highlighted a heightened risk of policy intervention by Japan in response to the yen's proximity to critical levels. Data indicating rising core inflation in Tokyo also prompted some banks to adjust their projections for rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index experienced a decline for the second consecutive day amid economic data reports, including an increase in consumer spending. Federal Reserve insights hinted at moderated inflation pressures, while bitcoin showed recovery signs, enhancing volatility within financial markets.