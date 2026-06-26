AI's Dual Edge: Displacement Fears and Job Creation Hopes

A Goldman Sachs report downplays fears of an 'AI job apocalypse,' suggesting that AI will reshape the workforce but also generate new jobs. Experts believe AI could displace 15 million U.S. workers, but the losses will be offset by new opportunities if businesses complement rather than replace employees with AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:22 IST
AI's Dual Edge: Displacement Fears and Job Creation Hopes
Representational Image (Photo/@OfficialINDIAai). Image Credit: ANI

A recent Goldman Sachs report challenges the notion of an imminent 'AI job apocalypse,' asserting that while artificial intelligence will transform the job market, it will also create new employment opportunities over the long term. The report gathers insights from economists and AI experts who broadly agree that AI displacement fears are overstated.

Joseph Briggs, a Senior Global Economist at Goldman Sachs, estimates that AI could temporarily displace more than 9% of the U.S. workforce, equivalent to around 15 million jobs, over a decade. However, he expects labor disruptions to be short-lived, as AI is anticipated to eventually generate new job opportunities.

Daron Acemoglu, an MIT professor and Economics Nobel laureate, predicts AI will have a modest net negative impact on employment in five years unless companies use AI to enhance, rather than replace, human labor. Neil Thompson from MIT highlights that AI adoption is constrained by practical factors, suggesting a gradual market adaptation.

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