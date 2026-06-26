Ukraine Intensifies Economic Pressure with Strategic Drone Strikes

Ukraine executed a second drone attack on the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region, heightening efforts to disrupt industry vital to Russia's explosive production. These drone strikes, targeting key industrial sites, form part of a broader strategy to challenge Moscow's wartime economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Struck A Chemical Plant In Russias Tula Region For The Second Time In Two Weeks As Part Of A Massive Wave Of Overnight Drone Attacks | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:43 IST
Ukraine Intensifies Economic Pressure with Strategic Drone Strikes
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Ukraine has intensified its strategy of drone attacks on Russian soil, targeting a chemical plant in the Tula region for the second time in two weeks. This unprecedented attack wave includes the Azot plant, a critical site for Russia's explosive production efforts, according to both Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels.

The regional governor, Dmitry Milyayev, reported damage to the industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, located approximately 200 kilometers south of Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored the strategic importance of such targets in crippling Russia's economic and military capabilities.

The escalation follows a year marked by such strikes, often targeting oil refinaries and terminals, aimed at exhausting Russia's resources in the ongoing conflict. Recent attacks have intensified, with the Russian Defence Ministry noting a record-high number of drones intercepted, posing a significant challenge to Russia's defense and repair capabilities.

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