Uttar Pradesh BJP VP Calls Ram Mandir Donation Scandal 'Shameful', Promises Accountability

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President Neeraj Singh has criticized the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as disgraceful. Singh lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prompt action and pledged that those responsible would face justice. An SIT has been set up and multiple individuals named in the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP VP Calls Ram Mandir Donation Scandal 'Shameful', Promises Accountability
BJP leader Neeraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Friday, Neeraj Singh, the newly-appointed Vice President of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, described the alleged misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir as 'certainly shameful.' He commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his swift response, assuring that perpetrators will face justice.

Singh emphasized the exposure of the alleged conspiracy and warned of consequences for those found guilty. He expressed determination to hold accountable those involved in the scandal, affirming that justice will be served.

Reflecting on his appointment, Singh expressed gratitude and pledged to strengthen the BJP with sincerity. He highlighted the party's commitment to public welfare, vowing to promote their services to the masses.

On June 25, an FIR was filed concerning the alleged embezzlement at the Ram Temple, following claims by former SP MLA Pawan Pandey. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to investigate the alleged scam.

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