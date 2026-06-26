Union Minister Reddy Criticizes Congress and BRS Over SIR Opposition

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has criticized the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Telangana. He alleges the parties are aligned with the Majlis party, undermining trust in officials, while AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi flags potential voter risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:43 IST
Union Minister Reddy Criticizes Congress and BRS Over SIR Opposition
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which recently commenced in various states across India.

Reddy accused both parties of colluding with the Majlis party in Telangana, expressing disappointment over their critical stance. He further alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was publicly questioning a process undertaken by his administration, thereby undermining confidence in the state officials.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed serious concerns over the SIR exercise, highlighting administrative complexities and risks for voters in Telangana. Despite efforts to increase MeeSeva centers for voters’ ease, Owaisi warned of potential citizenship challenges due to documentation issues under the current SIR structure.

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