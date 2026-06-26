Iran Said On Friday That A Joint Statement By The Us And The Gulf Cooperation Council Contained Interventionist

Iran has denounced a recent joint statement by the U.S. and the Gulf Cooperation Council, labeling it as 'interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative.' The Iranian government posits that the U.S. military’s presence in the Gulf region serves only to fuel insecurity and division.

The statement from Iran’s foreign ministry also underscores Tehran’s ongoing stance that the strategic Strait of Hormuz should be jointly governed with Oman, adhering to previously established terms of an MOU with the United States.

This development adds to the already tense geopolitical climate in the region, highlighting the strained relations between Iran and Western powers.