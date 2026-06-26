Tehran Slams U.S. Influence: Gulf Tensions Heighten

Iran criticized a joint U.S. and Gulf Cooperation Council statement for its 'interventionist' stance. It blamed U.S. military presence for regional insecurity and asserted that the Strait of Hormuz governance should follow terms agreed with Oman and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iran Said On Friday That A Joint Statement By The Us And The Gulf Cooperation Council Contained Interventionist | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:40 IST
Tehran Slams U.S. Influence: Gulf Tensions Heighten
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has denounced a recent joint statement by the U.S. and the Gulf Cooperation Council, labeling it as 'interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative.' The Iranian government posits that the U.S. military’s presence in the Gulf region serves only to fuel insecurity and division.

The statement from Iran’s foreign ministry also underscores Tehran’s ongoing stance that the strategic Strait of Hormuz should be jointly governed with Oman, adhering to previously established terms of an MOU with the United States.

This development adds to the already tense geopolitical climate in the region, highlighting the strained relations between Iran and Western powers.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

Cold Homes, Hot Bills: Why Energy Poverty Is Really a Housing Trap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026