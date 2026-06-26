Saudi Aramco Resumes Crude Loadings Amid Rising Middle East Oil Exports
Saudi Aramco has recommenced oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal after nearly four months. This move signals a potential return to normalcy in the region. Amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and increasing competition among oil producers, supply pressures have impacted global oil prices.
Saudi Aramco resumed crude loadings at the Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf on Friday, ending a nearly four-month pause. Shipping data revealed the world's leading oil exporter is participating in a regional surge to mobilize cargoes amid industry optimism for a return to routine operations.
This development occurs despite escalating tensions after a Taiwan-owned ship was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. As Middle Eastern producers boosted oil and gas output in anticipation of a U.S.-Iran interim agreement, concerns about the strait's safety and the deal's viability linger.
Simultaneously, global oil prices saw a decline of over $1 a barrel on Friday due to heightened supply dynamics. Saudi Aramco's move arrives as regional producers engage in intensified competition, issuing tenders to attract buyers and augment exports.