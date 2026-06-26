Saudi Aramco Resumes Crude Loadings Amid Rising Middle East Oil Exports

Saudi Aramco has recommenced oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal after nearly four months. This move signals a potential return to normalcy in the region. Amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and increasing competition among oil producers, supply pressures have impacted global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Aramco Resumed Crude Loadings On Friday At Its Ras Tanura Terminal In The Gulf After A Near Fourmonth Halt | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:44 IST
Saudi Aramco Resumes Crude Loadings Amid Rising Middle East Oil Exports

Saudi Aramco resumed crude loadings at the Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf on Friday, ending a nearly four-month pause. Shipping data revealed the world's leading oil exporter is participating in a regional surge to mobilize cargoes amid industry optimism for a return to routine operations.

This development occurs despite escalating tensions after a Taiwan-owned ship was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. As Middle Eastern producers boosted oil and gas output in anticipation of a U.S.-Iran interim agreement, concerns about the strait's safety and the deal's viability linger.

Simultaneously, global oil prices saw a decline of over $1 a barrel on Friday due to heightened supply dynamics. Saudi Aramco's move arrives as regional producers engage in intensified competition, issuing tenders to attract buyers and augment exports.

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