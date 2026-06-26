Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Volatility and Muharram Closure

Indian equity markets wrapped up the week with modest gains, navigating through pronounced volatility linked to the monthly derivatives expiry, while trading was suspended on Friday in observance of Muharram. The Nifty 50 index advanced 0.80% over the week, closing at 24,056.00, as the Sensex rose by 0.46% to settle at 77,100.47, demonstrating resilience amid global economic uncertainties and volatility centered on expiry.

In Thursday's trading, the Nifty 50 inched up by 34.35 points or 0.14%, and the Sensex climbed 109.25 points or 0.14%. As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on June 25, the market capitalization of the Nifty 50 stood at Rs 474.80 lakh crore.

Sector-wise, banking stocks spearheaded weekly gains, recording a rise of 0.25%, followed by finance, automobiles and ancillaries, and healthcare sectors. Conversely, software, IT services, and metals and mining sectors emerged as the biggest decliners, falling over 3% and 4% respectively. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga termed the domestic market's performance during the final series session an 'intraday whiplash', where initially strong trading succumbed to derogatory expiry-related volatility.

Bagga stated, 'The curtailing global oil prices— historically a significant macroeconomic catalyst for Dalal Street—pushed the Nifty to an intraday peak of 24,261, and the Sensex flirted with an 800-point rally.' He added, 'Thursday's trading quickly devolved into volatility, as rampant profit-booking hit IT and metal stocks, resulting in both the Sensex and Nifty 50 closing with slight gains of 0.14%.'

High-performing auto stocks like Maruti and M&M benefited from lower raw material costs, yet the broader market narrative remained grim, with midcaps and smallcaps realizing deep red finishes. The market now braces for a prolonged weekend due to Muharram, providing players with a chance to devise strategies based on global market cues. In international arenas, precious metals like gold and silver dropped, pressured by a robust US dollar and anticipated sustained high US interest rates.

Silver witnessed a 1.96% decline to USD 56.95 per ounce during initial Comex trades. Gold traded at USD 4,008.76, a dip of 18.74 points or 0.46%, while Brent Crude receded to USD 73.73 per barrel, a drop of 1.51 points or 2.05%. The Muharram holiday blankets all major market sectors including equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB). The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will shutter its morning session, resuming later in the day, while the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed throughout. (ANI)