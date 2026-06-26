Storm Chaos: Wellington's Weather Woes

A severe storm hit central New Zealand on Friday, halting air traffic in Wellington and causing widespread power outages, flooding, and landslides. Winds over 150 kph led to the cancellation of 200 flights. Authorities warned of potential additional power outages and worked to mitigate infrastructural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Storm Battered Central New Zealand On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:00 IST
Storm Chaos: Wellington's Weather Woes
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A relentless storm lashed central New Zealand on Friday, paralyzing air traffic and plunging Wellington into chaos. The capital faced severe disruptions with power outages impacting thousands of households, while floods and landslides exacerbated the situation.

Nationwide, alert levels rose as the MetService issued multiple warnings amid wind gusts soaring to 150 kph. The turbulent weather forced the cancellation of 200 flights in and out of Wellington, with expectations for conditions to stabilize by tomorrow.

As emergency services grappled with calamities in Lower Hutt, Wellington Electricity warned of more outages. Restoration efforts commenced as thousands awaited power return, hinting at full recovery by next week.

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