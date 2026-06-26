The diplomatic chasm between the US and Russia is widening as Moscow accuses Washington of sidestepping key agreements forged at the 2025 Alaska Summit. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova lambasted the US for failing to implement strategies devised by Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump to address the Ukraine conflict.

In the wake of recent US overtures advocating for resolution, including President Trump's touted initiatives following meetings with Ukrainian and G7 leaders, the American stance has drawn sharp critique for its perceived retreat from the original diplomatic framework. These efforts are aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s negotiating power amidst ongoing hostilities.

Despite commitments from the G7 to bolster military support for Kyiv, substantial peace talks remain elusive. While Zelenskyy has expressed readiness for dialogue, insisting on a ceasefire, President Putin demands concessions addressing broader geopolitical issues, aligning with Secretary Rubio's remarks on the impracticality of current demands from both sides.